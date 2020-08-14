2 Randall County auto burglary suspects arrested

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Randall County auto burglary suspects have been arrested.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said it received reports of multiple auto burglaries in Randall County over the last several weeks.

The sheriff’s office said its SWAT team got information leading them to the suspects at a home in Amarillo.

On Thursday, RCSO SWAT and the Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant. Officials said during the search, they found a bedroom door with a shotgun booby trap set up that went off when the door was opened, missing two SWAT officers.

Brenton Tucker, 24, was arrested for Fraudulent Use and Possession of Identifying Information, Aggravated Assault, two counts of Theft of Firearms, and Resisting Arrest.

Xylon Martin, 21, was arrested for Evading Arrest or Detention, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, and two counts of Theft of Firearms.

