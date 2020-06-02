2 officers struck, 1 run over by vehicle; 2 vehicle occupants shot in Buffalo Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer and a New York State trooper were seriously injured after being hit by a car, and another Trooper was run over.

Around 10 p.m. Monday night, the car drove through a line of officers at a protest on Bailey Avenue.

The Troopers at the scene fired at the vehicle before it was apprehended and its occupants were taken into custody.

While taking the driver into custody, officers noticed a gunshot wound. One of the passengers had been shot, as well. The second passenger was not injured.

Those who were shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The law enforcement officers who were struck by the vehicle were taken to Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) and treated for minor injuries. The Trooper who was struck was released from the hospital after suffering a hand/wrist injury.

The Trooper who was run over was also taken to ECMC for a broken leg and shattered pelvis.