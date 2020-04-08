2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gray County; Pampa stay-at-home order extended

News
Posted: / Updated:

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Pampa and Gray County officials have confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.

Officials said the cause of the transmission of the two new cases is still under investigation and the two new cases are isolated in a medical facility.

Pampa City Commission voted yesterday to extend the stay at home order. It is now set to expire on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 8 p.m. on April 7, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry800
Dallam100
Deaf Smith701
Donley700
Gray1100
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore900
Oldham310
Potter4711
Randall4012
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas300
TOTAL15644

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss