PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Pampa and Gray County officials have confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.
Officials said the cause of the transmission of the two new cases is still under investigation and the two new cases are isolated in a medical facility.
Pampa City Commission voted yesterday to extend the stay at home order. It is now set to expire on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 8 p.m. on April 7, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|8
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|1
|Donley
|7
|0
|0
|Gray
|11
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|9
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|47
|1
|1
|Randall
|40
|1
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|3
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|156
|4
|4
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gray County; Pampa stay-at-home order extended
- Everyday Heroes: Jake Modery, Modery Family Dentistry
- Companies across the U.S. work to combat COVID-19 any way they can
- Exclusive: Dr. Fauci explains what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Paycheck Protection Program saving local small businesses