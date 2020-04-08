2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gray County; Pampa stay-at-home order extended

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Pampa and Gray County officials have confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.

Officials said the cause of the transmission of the two new cases is still under investigation and the two new cases are isolated in a medical facility.

Pampa City Commission voted yesterday to extend the stay at home order. It is now set to expire on April 27 at 11:59 p.m.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 8 p.m. on April 7, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 8 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 1 Donley 7 0 0 Gray 11 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 9 0 0 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 47 1 1 Randall 40 1 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 2 0 0 Texas 3 0 0 TOTAL 156 4 4

