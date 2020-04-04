2 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Gray County

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Pampa has confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.

City and county officials said they were given that notificaiton at 6:30 p.m. by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Officials said the spread of these cases is unknown at this time and still under investigation.

The city said neither of these cases is hospitalized.

Gray County now has a total of five confirmed cases.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:45 p.m. on April 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Castro1110
Curry600
Deaf Smith500
Donley500
Gray500
Hemphill100
Moore600
Oldham210
Potter2400
Randall2402
Roosevelt100
Swisher100
Texas100
TOTAL9222

