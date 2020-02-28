AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The two men accused of attempting to rob Chase Bank have been indicted.
Alejandro Chavarria, 21, and Andrew Montes, 30, were indicted by a federal grand jury for Attempted Bank Robbery.
It happened on Friday, February 21.
Chavarria was arrested after the incident. Police said he was found hiding in the area after a short foot chase. Montes was arrested on Monday, February 24.
Montes was also indicted for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 2 men accused of attempted bank robbery indicted
- Man accused of robbing Amarillo National Bank indicted
- Trump administration prepares for coronavirus; lawmakers react to appointment of VP
- All12 Courtside: Conference play winds down as teams push to make The Big Dance in March
- Tomorrow is the last day to vote early