2 men accused of attempted bank robbery indicted

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The two men accused of attempting to rob Chase Bank have been indicted.

Alejandro Chavarria, 21, and Andrew Montes, 30, were indicted by a federal grand jury for Attempted Bank Robbery.

It happened on Friday, February 21.

Chavarria was arrested after the incident. Police said he was found hiding in the area after a short foot chase. Montes was arrested on Monday, February 24.

Montes was also indicted for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

More from MyHighPlains.com: