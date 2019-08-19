2 McLean firefighters injured, fire truck destroyed in Saturday grass fire

MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two McLean firefighters are injured and a fire truck is destroyed during a grass fire, that according to the city’s fire department.

It happened Saturday around 1 p.m. east of McLean.

They say the truck got stuck and the wind started to blow the fire in their direction.

Officials said one firefighter was burned on their face and arms and was taken to Lubbock for treatment.

Another firefighter was burned on his arms. He was treated here in Amarillo.

About $1,300 have already been donated to the department to replace the truck.