2 injured in a possible gas explosion in Pampa over the weekend

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two juveniles are injured in a possible gas explosion in Pampa, that according to the City of Pampa.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, February 16 in the area of East Foster.

The City of Pampa said fire crews were dispatched to that location on possible burn injuries from a possible gas explosion.

One juvenile was taken to the hospital in Pampa with minor burn injuries, and the other was flown to Lubbock with severe burn injuries.

