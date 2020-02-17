2 injured in a possible gas explosion in Pampa over the weekend

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two juveniles are injured in a possible gas explosion in Pampa, that according to the City of Pampa.
It happened around 4:10 p.m. Sunday, February 16 in the area of East Foster.
The City of Pampa said fire crews were dispatched to that location on possible burn injuries from a possible gas explosion.
One juvenile was taken to the hospital in Pampa with minor burn injuries, and the other was flown to Lubbock with severe burn injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
