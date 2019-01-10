2 Hospitalized After Vehicle Hit by Train West of Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Two people are taken to the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle and a train.
According to the Randall County Fire Department, it happened this afternoon at US 60 and Johnson Ranch Rd.
RCFD said a pickup had collided with a westbound with a train.
DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said the two people's injuries are unknown at this time.
Officials told us the train crew was not injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
