2 hospitalized after motorcycle accident in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are hospitalized after a motorcycle accident in northwest Amarillo.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at Southwest 6th Ave. and South Prospect St.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, a vehicle driving south on Prospect St. didn’t yield right of way from a stop sign, pulling out in front of a motorcycle driving west on 6th and causing the motorcycle to hit the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

APD said the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

