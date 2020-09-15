2 employees, student at Turkey-Quitaque ISD test positive for COVID-19; district moving to remote learning for 2 weeks

TURKEY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Turkey-Quitaque ISD said it has been notified that a student and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said both staff members and the student are being quarantined, and it is in the process of contact tracing.

Turkey-Quitaque ISD said it will only do remote learning for the next two weeks, starting Wednesday, Sept. 16. Face-to-face instruction will resume on Sept. 29.

Teachers will have Tuesday, Sept. 15 as a workday to prep for remote learning.

