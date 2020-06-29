2 East Texas teens charged with stealing items from high school, spraying graffiti of graphic images

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) – Two New Boston teenagers are accused of stealing from the local high school as well as extensive property damage, according to the police department.

Gadge Stivers, 17, and Kylon Clark, 18, entered the school back on June 14 and allegedly stole multiple items. The release did not specify what might have been taken. It also did not say whether Stivers or Clark attended New Boston this year.

They also reportedly spray painted graphic images and words throughout the building, which caused extensive damage.

Stivers has been booked on burglary charges and is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana. Clark’s location is still unknown to investigators and is also wanted on the same charges.

If anyone is aware of his location, you are urged to contact the New Boston Police Department at 903-628-3771.

If convicted, they both face up to two years in prison.