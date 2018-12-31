2 Dogs Rescued During Sunday Morning Structure Fire

Two dogs are rescued during a structure fire in south Amarillo.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30. on the 2900 block of Shield Ct.

Fire crews said they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure and in the kitchen area.

The fire was brought under control by 10:07 a.m.

Officials said damage was contained to the kitchen area, but smoke damage to the rest of the home resulted in an estimated $100,000 loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as undetermined.