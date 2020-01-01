2 dead in early morning Randall County crash

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead after a crash in Randall County.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. about two miles south of Amarillo on I-27.

According to DPS, Michael Brown, 34, and Cameron Cherb, 35, both of Amarillo, were driving south on I-27 when the vehicle drove off the road and rolled multiple times.

Brown and Cherb died on the scene.

Troopers said neither were wearing a seatbelt.

DPS said, at this time, they do not know who was driving when the crash happened.

The incident is still under investigation.