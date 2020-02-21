2 dead after wreck near US 60 and FM 2590 in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead after a wreck in Canyon.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and F.M. 2590.

According to Canyon Police, a semi-truck hit a pickup on the driver’s side.

CPD said both occupants of the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials told us the driver of the semi had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Canyon Police Department and DPS.

