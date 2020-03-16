2 dead after Sunday wreck in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead after a wreck in Sherman County.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Sunday on US 54, about 14 miles northeast of Stratford.

According to DPS Troopers, a vehicle driven by Arika Smith, 34, of Guymon, was attempting to pass a semi-truck and hit a vehicle, driven by Diane Wagner, 55, of Butternut, Wisconsin, head-on.

Troopers said Smith’s vehicle went airborne and hit the semi’s trailer.

Smith and Wagner were pronounced dead on the scene.

A passenger in Wagner’s vehicle was taken to an Amarillo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.

