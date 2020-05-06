2 dead, 1 injured after wreck in Oldham County

Breaking News
by: MyHighPlains Staff | news@kamr.com

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead after a wreck in Oldham County.

It happened just before noon on Tuesday, May 5, about 15 miles west of Adrian on I-40.

According to DPS Troopers, a car was driving behind a semi-truck when it ran into the back of the semi’s trailer.

Troopers said all three people in the car were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected.

The passengers, one from Springfield, Illinois and another from Fullerton, California, died on scene.

The driver, from Rochester, Illinois, was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

