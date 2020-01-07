2 dead, 1 injured after wreck in Donley County

DONELY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead another has life-threatening injuries after a wreck in Donley County.

It happed around 8:15 p.m. on US-287 near Hedley.

According to DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley, the wreck was between a vehicle and a truck tractor semi-trailer.

Sgt. Barkley said one person was airlifted to the hospital.

She said US-287 was shut down for a short time, but traffic is now being diverted.

