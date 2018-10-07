2 Dead; 1 Hospitalized Following Early Morning Accident

Two females have died following an early morning car accident in Amarillo.

Amarillo Police Department officers were dispatched to a single car accident in the 2100 block of I-27 just after 2 a.m. According to APD, a 2014 Infinity four-door had been traveling northbound at high speeds, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and spun into a tree.

The car was driven by Saul Martinez, a 25-year-old male from Amarillo.

Two females were pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. They are identified as Diana Munoz, 23, and Michaela Ortiz, 25, both from Amarillo.

Another female passenger, 23, who has not been named, was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Martinez was taken to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He was later booked into the Potter County Detention Center on two counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter and one count of Intoxicated Assault.

Speed, alcohol and no seatbelts are all contributing factors in this crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.