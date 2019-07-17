2 charged in 2018 8-liner raid

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo women are facing federal charges after Amarillo Police raided an 8-liner business last August.

According to court documents, Merrilyn Lewis and Pamela Sims were charged with illegal gambling business last month, and today, Lewis agreed to a plea agreement.

According to a factual resume signed by Lewis, she admitted that Sims and herself operated the business since 2011, and when they were pulled over last August as part of the APD investigation, they had taken money from the business and were heading to a casino in Oklahoma to gamble legally and launder the money.

Rearraignment hearings are set for both suspects later this week. They are facing up to five years in prison.