2 Canyon home invasion suspects arrested in New Mexico

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Canyon home invasion suspects have been arrested in New Mexico.

Arrest warrants were issued for Christopher McClain, 23, and Davonne McClain, 26, after they were pulled over in Union County, New Mexico in a vehicle that was reported stolen. They were held for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Canyon Police said the subjects in the car matched the description of the person involved in two home invasion incidents on July 5.

The first incident happened just after midnight on the 600 block of 4th Street. Canyon Police said they were dispatched to a reported home invasion complaint.

According to Canyon Police, a 33-year-old woman and her three-year-old granddaughter were approached in the home by a male dressed in all black. She told police the man ran out the back door when she screamed.

Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of 5th Ave. on another reported home invasion of a 71-year-old man and 70-year-old woman.

CPD told us the robber possibly entered the home through a window around 6:45 a.m. and immediately started to fight with the 71-year-old. That is when his wife came into the room and was approached by the robber, who she described as a large male dressed in all black clothing with a black mask on his face.

Police said he took her phone and tied her hands with tape, and stole the victim’s vehicle and her phone.

Police were called by a neighbor after the woman had come to his come and asked to use his phone. Police said they found the 71-year-old in the house with injuries he got while fighting off the robber. He was taken to the hospital in Amarillo for treatment.

CPD said they finished the investigation in New Mexcio and presented a criminal case to the Randall County District Attorney’s Office.

Both men face one count of Aggravated Robbery and another count of Theft of Property.