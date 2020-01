OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were arrested in Oldham County after DPS Troopers said bundles of heroin were found in their vehicle.

Two people from Las Vegas, New Mexico were both charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Heroin.

They were stopped on I-40 for speeding.

After Troopers searched the vehicle, they said they found three bundles of heroin concealed in a door.