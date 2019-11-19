2 arrested after traffic stop in Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two men are arrested after a traffic stop in Borger.

It happened on Saturday, November 16 around 4:42 p.m.

Christian Medina, 18, was arrested for multiple warrants out of Borger. His passenger, Jose Chavez, Jr., 25, was arrested for Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest Detention, Resist Arrest Search or Transport, Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance, and Tamper Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair.

According to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over Medina for a defective tail lamp on the 400 block of Noth Main in Borger. Officials said they found Medina had multiple warrants out of Borger.

HSCO said Chavez was asked to step outside the vehicle “due to potential officer safety issues,” along with what they say were “furtive movements” being made by the Chavez.

While putting Medina in the patrol vehicle, officials said Chavez ran on foot but was caught by a citizen and detained until another deputy could arrive.

According to the HCSO, Chavez said the reason he ran was that he had six grams of cocaine and .5 grams of meth. Officials said the intent of the drugs was for sale and distribution.

Chavez is being held on a $70,500 bond.

Medina was taken to the City of Borger jail by Borger Police for his warrants.