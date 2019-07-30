2 arrested after police say they find stolen property, drugs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are arrested following a search where police said they found drugs and stolen property.

It happened on July 29 on the 3600 block of Neuches.

According to Amarillo Police, officers saw a possibly stolen vehicle and saw copper wire in the back of the vehicle. Officers said the truck wasn’t currently reported as stolen but showed signs that it could have been.

Police said they discovered the copper wiring was stolen from a local business.

Officials said the homeowner gave officers and DPS permission to search the home. During the search, officers said they found four guns, copper wire, property from numerous auto burglaries and thefts in Amarillo, and five grams of meth.

Jason Sisneros, 17, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams, and booked into the Potter County jail.

Christopher Carr, 26, was arrested for warrants and taken to Municipal Court.

The investigation is ongoing.