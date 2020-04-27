2 arrested after leading Amarillo Police on afternoon chase

CORRECTION: In an earlier version of this story, police provided an incorrect name of one of the people arrested. The story has been updated to reflect that change.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people have been arrested after a chase in Amarillo Monday afternoon.

According to Amarillo Police, officers found a vehicle at Amarillo Blvd. East and North Arthur that they believed was being driven by Noah Rendon, 28, who was wanted for a Parole Violation Warrant.

Officers said they tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused.

APD said a chase lead officers through north Amarillo, east Amarillo, and then into south Amarillo.

Police told us Rendon hit a home on the 4300 block of South Lipscomb with the vehicle. That is when officials said Rendon and Katelyn Clark, 21, got out and ran; the vehicle kept going forward, hitting a truck across the street.

Rendon and Tinoco ran into a home on the 4400 block of South Lipscomb where they were taken into custody.

Rendon was arrested for his parole warrant and Evading in a Motor Vehicle. Tinoco was arrested for Evading Arrest/Detention.

Both were booked into the Randall County jail.

