CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were accused of robbing a fireworks stand in Cherokee County Tuesday night. They were arrested after leading authorities on a car chase from Rusk to Houston County.

Leon Zion Washington, 22 of Ruskin, Florida, and Kevin Bert Anderson, 27, of Tampa, Florida drove to a fireworks stand north of the city of Rusk. They ordered the owner to “give them all of their fireworks,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

The men then fled from the scene in a U-Haul vehicle and a car chase began. Deputies chased the men through Alto and Houston County. The U-Haul reached speeds of 100 mph.

The suspects’ vehicle was spiked in Houston County after about 20 minutes and the men were arrested. They were charged with attempted robbery, evading arrest in a vehicle, and one of the men was also charged with failure to identify.

Crockett and Department of Public Safety officials also assisted with the pursuit.