Mom meets baby with son’s heart

Anxiety and fears ended the moment two strong families met.

“I walked into the room and broke down and immediately cried,” says Brooke Eaton.

For the very first time, Brooke Eaton heard her son’s heartbeat, in the little girl whose life it saved.

Two-year-old Cash Landers drowned in a pool accident.

Lola Bond was born with a faulty heart.

Last September, the unselfish gift of hope became Lola’s miracle.

Medical staff at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital wrapped it up with a bow.

U of M Masonic Children’s Hospital’s Ashley Loomis, M.D. says, “To see a reunion like this today is just amazing, it brings a tear to your eye.”

For the first time since the heart transplant, the families met privately then spoke how one child’s life spared others.

Brooke Eaton says, “As soon as I saw her i fell in love with her, just precious and that’s my boy. I heard his heartbeat, that’s really just, it’s beautiful.”

By cuddling little Lola, Brooke now holds her son once again.

Born of utter heartbreak, grows an unbreakable bond.

Eaton says, “To have a connection with my baby still, like with me and Lola, we’re going to have a connection the rest of our lives.”

Lola’s Grandmother Margaret Bond Vorel says, “Knowing that there’s a whole other family that loves her as we do is amazing!”

What forged from sorrow, now brings a sound of joy.