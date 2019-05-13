1939 Mother's Day Note Found Hidden In Wall
(KING) The Zettler family has lived in their home in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood for almost 20 years, but the 100-year-old house has a past of its own. It's something they learned during a partial remodel.
When the contractor removed one of the walls from the home, Laurie Zettler said they found a Mother's Day treasure, a note dating May 11, 1939, stuck inside the walls.
The note reads, "Mother's Day is on Sunday. It is the day when we give flowers to mother. My mother got a nice bouquet."
The note is written in cursive by a 10-year-old boy named Dean Anderson.
"I was super excited. I got online right away, trying to figure out who he was," said Zettler.
Read more: https://kng5.tv/2JhMhni
