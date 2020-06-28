19-year-old arrested after hit and run in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A 19-year-old male was arrested after a Saturday evening hit and run accident.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, On Saturday, June 27, around 9 P.M. officers were called to a motor vehicle collision in the 5300 block of East Amarillo Blvd.

Police said a 22-year-old male was hit by a vehicle while walking west on the Amarillo Blvd. Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD said the driver of the vehicle, Samuel Jr. De Leon, a 19-year-old male, was later located and arrested for an Accident causing injury or death.

The driver was booked into the Potter County Detention Center, and the incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department, according to APD.

