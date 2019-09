AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 18th Annual Buddy Walk took place Saturday, September 21 at Sam Houston Park in Amarillo.

The walk was free to attend but donations are encouraged and prizes were awarded for money raised. The walk benefits children with Autism.

Donations will be accepted online through the weekend. The event will proceed rain or shine.

Free food, music, painting, bouncers, slides, a silent auction, jumping machine, a petting zoo and more was offered.