17 kids adopted on National Adoption Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — November is National Adoption Month, and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services hosted a National Adoption Day in Potter and Randall Counties on Thursday, November 21.

On this special day, 17 kids went home with their forever families.

Rachael Devries, an adoption supervisor, says kids in foster care and families looking to adopt tend to live in a state of not knowing, which sometimes causes a lot of anxiety.

Today marks the end of that for these 17 kids.

The Paulk family is adding three kids to their home. They say they’ve been looking forward to this day for a while now, and hope all kids in the foster care system are given this chance.

Michael Paulk, the father, explained.

“All these children deserve a brighter future, whether they’re your own bloodline or…there’s several families here today that are adopting total strangers so to say, they all deserve a brighter future and a chance..and they’re getting a chance when they get adopted,” Paulk said.

While it’s great to celebrate the 17 children that were taken home to their forever families today, it’s also important to remember there are still so many in need of a loving home.

In the state of Texas, there are 6,673 kids awaiting adoption, 490 of whom are here in the Panhandle.

The minimum age to adopt is 21.

If you’re interested in becoming an adoptive parent, you can get more information here.