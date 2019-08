AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 16th annual ‘Santa in the Summer’ event benefitting the Eveline Rivers Christmas Project was held this Saturday.

The money raised will go towards buying warm winter coats, hats, gloves, and basic needs for the homeless and poverty-level children in our community.

Tickets were $65 each or $120 for a couple and included a BBQ dinner, beer, wine, and entertainment by “Old Dog Tray”. There was also a casino, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, and a diamond hunt.