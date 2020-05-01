153 new COVID-19 cases on High Plains

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS, Oklahoma State Department of Health, and the City of Amarillo are reporting 153 new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

According to the DSHS website, there are new cases in:

  • Beaver (1)
  • Castro (2)
  • Deaf Smith (1)
  • Gray (6)
  • Moore (23)
  • Parmer (2)
  • Potter (91)
  • Randall (20)
  • Texas (7)

Texas DSHS is also reporting two deaths in Moore County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:42 p.m. on May 1, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver9
Carson2
Castro15110
Childress1
Cimarron1
Cottle2
Curry18
Dallam102
Deaf Smith3111
Donley248
Gray5816
Hansford71
Hartley51
Hemphill1
Hutchinson142
Lipscomb2
Moore3505138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer8
Potter663860
Quay41
Randall254360
Roberts2
Roosevelt9
Sherman196
Swisher94
Texas138131
Union3
Wheeler81
TOTAL1,69722356
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss