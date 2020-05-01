153 new COVID-19 cases on High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS, Oklahoma State Department of Health, and the City of Amarillo are reporting 153 new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.
According to the DSHS website, there are new cases in:
- Beaver (1)
- Castro (2)
- Deaf Smith (1)
- Gray (6)
- Moore (23)
- Parmer (2)
- Potter (91)
- Randall (20)
- Texas (7)
Texas DSHS is also reporting two deaths in Moore County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:42 p.m. on May 1, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|9
|–
|–
|Carson
|2
|–
|–
|Castro
|15
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|2
|–
|–
|Curry
|18
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|–
|2
|Deaf Smith
|31
|–
|11
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|58
|–
|16
|Hansford
|7
|–
|1
|Hartley
|5
|1
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|14
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|350
|5
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|8
|Potter
|663
|8
|60
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|254
|3
|60
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|9
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|9
|–
|4
|Texas
|138
|1
|31
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|8
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|1,697
|22
|356
