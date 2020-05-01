153 new COVID-19 cases on High Plains

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas DSHS, Oklahoma State Department of Health, and the City of Amarillo are reporting 153 new cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.

According to the DSHS website, there are new cases in:

Beaver (1)

Castro (2)

Deaf Smith (1)

Gray (6)

Moore (23)

Parmer (2)

Potter (91)

Randall (20)

Texas (7)

Texas DSHS is also reporting two deaths in Moore County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:42 p.m. on May 1, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 9 – – Carson 2 – – Castro 15 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – – Cottle 2 – – Curry 18 – – Dallam 10 – 2 Deaf Smith 31 – 11 Donley 24 – 8 Gray 58 – 16 Hansford 7 – 1 Hartley 5 1 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 14 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 350 5 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 8 Potter 663 8 60 Quay 4 1 – Randall 254 3 60 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 9 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 9 – 4 Texas 138 1 31 Union 3 – – Wheeler 8 – 1 TOTAL 1,697 22 356

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: