14th positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Gray County

At least 17 asylum-seekers who are living in a tent encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and have been isolated from the 3,000 people who live in close quarters there, medical authorities told Border Report. Helen Perry, a nurse practitioner who runs Global Response Management, a nonprofit that has offered free medical aid to the camp since last fall, said it's not definitive whether they have coronavirus because she said she is still trying to get American and Mexican officials to allow her to cross diagnostic testing across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas. Read Sandra Sanchez's report.

U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris is asking the Department of Homeland Security to launch an investigation into the Otay Mesa Detention Center in South San Diego. Among many concerns, she is worried about alleged abuse of detainees especially allegations that detained individuals are being forced to sign liability waivers before receiving protective equipment such as face masks. Read Salvador River's report.