14th positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Gray County

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gray County has confirmed the 14th case of COVID-19 in the county.

Officials said the new case is community related and the patient is quarantined in their home.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 8 p.m. on April 15, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley248
Gray14
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson41
Moore539
Oldham31
Potter9229
Quay1
Randall80211
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Swisher4
Texas1022
TOTAL325840

