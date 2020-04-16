PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gray County has confirmed the 14th case of COVID-19 in the county.
Officials said the new case is community related and the patient is quarantined in their home.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 8 p.m. on April 15, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|14
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|4
|–
|1
|Moore
|53
|–
|9
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|92
|2
|9
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|80
|2
|11
|Roberts
|1
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|–
|Texas
|10
|2
|2
|TOTAL
|325
|8
|40
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Top stories: Migrant camp on alert; ICE facility concerns; case numbers questioned
- 14th positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Gray County
- How to correctly wear – and clean – a cloth face covering
- Advocacy groups sue for ICE to release 3 migrants with health problems
- Judge rules to allow more Texans to vote by mail during coronavirus pandemic