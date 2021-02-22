14-year-old Pennsylvania girl charged with killing 19-year-old sister

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl is charged with killing her older sister in her family’s home early Monday.
Officers from the Manheim Township Police Department were alerted around 1 a.m. after a female called 911 and reported that she had killed her sister.
When officers arrived, 14-year-old Claire Miller directed police to a bedroom where they found her sister Helen M. Miller, 19, with a stab wound in her neck, police said.
Lifesaving measures were taken but were unsuccessful. Police believe the incident happened during the overnight hours when the girls’ parents were asleep.
Miller was taken into custody at the scene and is being charged with homicide as an adult. Homicide is not considered a delinquent act in Pennsylvania.
She was expected to be transported to Lancaster County Prison after arraignment. Anyone charged with homicide in Pennsylvania is not eligible for bail.
