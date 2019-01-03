14-Year-Old Driver Charged With Murder After Crash

(KPRC) A 14-year-old Texas driver who failed to stop at a red light resulting in a crash that killed a woman has been charged with murder.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared a tweet saying the teen had been charged and “booked in the county juvenile detention center.”
Gonzalez also said the teen suffered a broken ankle, and the driver of the vehicle who was chasing the teen has been identified and deputies are working to talk to him.
Deputies said teens in a GMC Acadia were throwing eggs at another driver, who then began to chase the teens’ vehicle. The teens told officials that the driver who was chasing them displayed a semi-automatic handgun, investigators said.
Deputies said the teen driver ran a red light going at least 60 mph and hit Silvia Zavala’s, 45, truck. Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
