14-year-old boy dies after single-vehicle crash overnight in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 14-year-old boy is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Amarillo on Sunday, December 8.

Amarillo Police Department reports that officers responded to the scene of the crash at 2:24 a.m. on Southeast 27th Avenue and South Arthur Street.

Upon their arrival, they found a 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by a 16-year-old male.

He had been driving southbound on South Arthur Street at a high rate of speed. APD reports that he lost control of his vehicle, jumped a curb, struck a fence, rolled the car, and then struck a house and a parked truck.

He then fled the scene on foot. Two back seat passengers, a 14-year-old male and another 16-year-old male, were transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old later died of injuries he received in the collision. Two other passengers were uninjured in the crash.

Justice of the Peace Thomas Jones has ordered an autopsy.

The juvenile male driver was later found and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for Accident causing Death and Accident causing serious bodily injury.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.