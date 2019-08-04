14-year-old Amarillo driver dies in US 287 crash; 2 injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS is reporting a 14-year-old Amarillo driver is dead after a wreck on US 287 southeast of Clarendon.

Officials say the 2006 Chevy Z-71 truck left the road and traveled into the center median, across a cross over, and struck a delineator post before traveling into the northwest inside lane of US 287.

The driver over-corrected the steering to the left and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck began to roll over, went airborne and crashed into a large tree before coming to rest in the center median facing north on its top.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. Two passengers were taken to an Amarillo hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.