AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle invites the community to their 14 Annual Boots vs Badges Charity Softball game to watch the firefighters play law enforcement officers. The game is set to begin around 7:05 p.m. on August 6 at Hodgetown stadium.

According to a 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle flyer, gates will open around 6:05 p.m., tickets will be priced at $10 and kids under two are free.

Officials said guests can purchase tickets at any Amarillo, Canyon, or Bushland Pak-a-Sak location from now until August 5. Tickets will also be sold at the gate on game day. Proceeds will go to 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle and Coffee Memorial Blood Center according to officials.

For more information on the Boots vs Badges Charity Softball game visit, here.