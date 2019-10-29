HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 30 schools from Texas competed at the 13th annual West Texas Weld-off.

It was held at Hereford High School.

The weld-off featured more than 300 students who got to show off their welding skills that they have learned through their school’s program.

A welding instructor from Hereford told us that competitions like these will help students prepare for jobs after graduation.

“As a kid goes through each one of these school welding programs, it enhances their welding skills and they’re able to get an entry-level job. It gets their foot in the door,” said Hereford High School Welding Instructor, Ernest Cabezuela. “Their employers know that they’ve been through safety, they know all the basic welding skill, how to run a torch, hook up a wire, welder, and all that stuff. It’s just a win-win for them to be able to go into their school.”

Representatives from B&J Welding Supply, UTI, and Cargill in Friona were invited to see the students’ skills for themselves.