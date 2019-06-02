Hundreds of people came out to 13th Annual 24-Hours in the Canyon Race on Saturday, June 1.

It is the only simultaneous 24-hour road and mountain bike event in the United States.

“We had about 720 participants today from 20 different states across the United States,” Ryan Parnell, the Event Director, stated.

Bikers peddled through the tough trails at Palo Duro Canyon.

Racers do it for more than just a fun challenge, but to help someone who went through the fight of their life.

“Every dollar we raise goes to provide services at our Cancer Survivorship Center,” Parnell said.

Their participation helps provide treatment and care to those who battled cancer. The event was started after Parnell had a cancer scare himself.

“When you’re told you have a type of cancer, which they thought mine was lymphoma, it really hits you and it’s a struggle,” Parnell said.

One survivor said she loves to support the riders.

“It’s amazing you know, because I swear I think I’m the biggest cheerleader out there,” Rebecca Redeemer, a cancer survivor, said.

Rebecca said she felt the organization and the race helped to get her life back.

“The 24-hour center helps us to bring all that back and it’s nice to get around other people that are going through the same thing that you’re going through you know you’re not in it alone,” Redeemer said.

The race has raised $1.6 million since it has been around.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News’ Meaghan Collier, Andy Justus, Chief Meteorologist John Harris, and Jackie Kingston were also at the event.