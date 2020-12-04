13 people including current and former UT students arrested on drug trafficking charges, DOJ says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Federal, state and local authorities have arrested 13 individuals Thursday, including current and former University of Texas at Austin students, charged in connection with trafficking LSD, fentanyl, and methamphetamine pills to UT students in Austin.

United States Attorney Gregg N. Sofer, DEA Special Agent in Charge Steven S. Whipple and IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Richard Goss all spoke about the arrests at a press conference Friday.

The defendants allegedly conspired to distribute LSD, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the Austin metropolitan area and other locations since April 2019 and also allegedly conspired to launder the financial proceeds of unlawful activities. Investigators said during the course of the investigation, called Operation Spiderweb, more than $1 million of “camouflaged poison” were sold and distributed to people in Austin, including students at UT.

“These kids, they’re all well-educated. We saw eight current or former UT students that were members of this organization. We saw mathematics majors, chemistry majors, a psychology major, business majors, and they decided to turn their talents into this illicit operation,” Whipple said.

Those arrested include:

Varun Prasad, 23, of Austin

Charles Zenker, 26 of Houston

Benny Daneshjou, 68, of Austin

Ashley Larue, 26, of Austin

Drew Zarate, 21, of Austin

Christopher Edwards, 32, of Portland, Oregon

Jacob Schelling, 21, of Cypress, Texas

Madison Scott, 22, of Houston

Adrian Andreescu, 21, of Plano

Nikit Shingari, 21, of Austin

Nolan Fogleman, 21, of Austin

Samuel Parry, 23, of Austin

Brandon Carpenter, 27 of Austin

All of the defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Prasad, Daneshjou, Larue and Zarate are also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Sofer said two suspects in the investigation overdosed and died while the investigation was ongoing. He also said the organization used smartphone apps GroupMe and Venmo to initiate and complete transactions.

A former professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio is also implicated in the case. Rose Rodriguez-Rabin is accused of giving methamphetamine-laced counterfeit drugs to Prasad “on numerous occasions,” Sofer said. She and Brandon Sims were indicted in January on separate cases and are awaiting trial.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Field Office; Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez; Austin Police Chief Brian Manley; and Lakeway Police Chief Todd Radford were also part of the announcement.