13 arrested for failure to register during annual Sex Offender Compliance Check

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 13 sex offenders were arrested for failure to register.
It was apart of the annual Sex Offender Compliance Check performed by APD, the United States Marshals Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Officials checked on 661 total offenders to make sure they were in compliance with their registration requirements.
APD said 13 offenders were arrested for on-view charges of Fail to Register, and 20 reports were made to obtain warrants for arrests.
Police said five offenders had absconded and eight had died since last year’s compliance check.
More information on Sex Offender Registration through the Amarillo Police Department can be found here.
