11th annual Boot VS. Badges game to be played at Hodgetown

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-The 11th Annual Boots vs. Badges Charity Softball Game will be held this year at Hodgetown on Saturday, August 10.

The event is a game between law enforcement and firefighters.

Proceeds will benefit two non-profit organizations, Coffee Memorial Blood Center and The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

Gates will open at 6:05 pm. and the starts at 7:05 pm.

Tickets for general admission will be $5.00 children under 2-years-old will be allowed in for free.

This is a general admission event only.