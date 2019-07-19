TODAY’S CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS: JULY 19

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Benedict Cumberbatch poses in the Press Room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Award at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 29: Brian May attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
  • NEW YORK, NY – MAY 16: Jared Padalecki attends the 2019 CW Network Upfront at New York City Center on May 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Nancy Carell attends the Be Unusual 11th Annual Gala on May 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss