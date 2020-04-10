11 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

APH said there are 66 cases in Potter County and 60 cases in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on April 10, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 9 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 2 Donley 21 0 0 Gray 12 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 28 0 2 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 66 2 1 Randall 60 2 2 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 3 0 0 Texas 4 1 0 TOTAL 231 7 8

