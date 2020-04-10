11 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
APH said there are 66 cases in Potter County and 60 cases in Randall County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on April 10, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Beaver
|1
|0
|0
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|9
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|2
|Donley
|21
|0
|0
|Gray
|12
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|28
|0
|2
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|66
|2
|1
|Randall
|60
|2
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|3
|0
|0
|Texas
|4
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|231
|7
|8
