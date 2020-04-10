11 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Amarillo area

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.

APH said there are 66 cases in Potter County and 60 cases in Randall County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:30 p.m. on April 10, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry900
Dallam100
Deaf Smith702
Donley2100
Gray1200
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore2802
Oldham310
Potter6621
Randall6022
Roosevelt100
Swisher300
Texas410
TOTAL23178

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss