11 Local Non-Profits Receive Grants from the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle will award grants to local non-profits at their final membership meeting of the year on Thursday, November 7th. The eleven grants totaling $35,000 are given to local organizations that impact women’s health and well-being.

Grants will be awarded to:

Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta Lisa Cherry Health Fair – Funds will be used for the event that is focused on improving women’s health and wellness through cancer awareness programs, fitness activities and health screenings.

BSA Case Management Women’s Assistance Program – Grant funds will provide assistance for medically indigent female patients with post-acute services such as medication or home medical equipment.

CareNet Pregnancy Centers Programs and Educational Classes – Funds will be used for classes such as Childbirth Class, Baby Safety Class, Parenting Class, and a Premarital Workshop.

Downtown Women’s Center Homeless to Housing Addiction Recovery Program – Provides medical, dental services and counseling services for women who are homeless and have addictions.

Eastridge Mission Center Women’s RISE Program – Funds will be used for lunch and learn events with topics such as women’s health, stress management and nutrition.

Family Support Services Mental Health Services – Provides counseling sessions for women who have endured sexual assault, domestic violence or other trauma.

Harrington Breast Center Surgical Support – Provides Surgical Care Bags for women undergoing breast cancer surgery.

Heal the City Shalom Diabetic Women Program – Funds will provide glucometers, lancets, test strips and medications for diabetic or prediabetic women in the Shalom chronic care program.

Hope and Healing Place HeartPrints Program – The program offers support for parents and guardians who have endured a pregnancy or infant loss.

Martha’s Home Resident Medical Needs – Funding will be used to cover expenses for doctor visits and prescription medications for women in the program who are working to overcome homelessness.

Sharing Hope Ministries Patsy’s Place Transitional Home – Grant funds will be utilized to help female post-offenders with unmet medical, dental, vision, and mental health services.

The Women’s Circle merges time, talent and resources among women who share a common interest in healthcare. The mission of the Circle is to support projects that improve the health and well-being of women. With the money raised through membership dues and corporate sponsorships, members take a hands-on approach that directly impacts the quality of women’s healthcare by distributing funds through a yearly grant awards process. 2019 marks the 12th year of the Circle and to date over $280,000 has been awarded to local programs that effect women’s health. In addition to the grants process, members are invited to attend quarterly luncheons featuring programs on relevant women’s healthcare topics.