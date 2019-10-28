$10K in damage caused in northeast Amarillo house fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A fire at a home in northeast Amarillo caused $10,000 in damage.

It happened on the 700 block of North Cleveland just after 2 p.m.

Fire crews said when they arrived they found an abandoned home with heavy fire and smoke coming from it.

Officials said there was no one inside the home, but there was evidence of transients living inside.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause was a warming fire.

The Amarillo Fire Department is reminding property owners to secure their properties if they are not occupied.

They also want the public to call Amarillo Police if they notice abandoned homes being unlawfully occupied.