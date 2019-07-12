105 pounds of Marijuana seized during I-40 traffic stop in Carson County

DPS seized 105 pounds of marijuana Thursday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 7:26 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. A DPS canine unit arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside luggage.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. The driver was transported and booked into the Carson County Jail. 

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Los Angeles, California to Atlanta, Georgia.

