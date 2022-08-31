via 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle Press Release

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle invited the community to the “West Texas Heroes” Softball Tournament honoring area firefighters and law enforcement.

Games will start around 8 a.m. on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 at the John Stiff Park Softball Complex.

According to a 100 Club press release, registration is priced at $325 per team and is open to the public but participants must be older than 18.

The 100 Club said the tournament will consist of three divisions; the men’s rec division, men’s competitive division, and a co-ed division. The men’s rec division and competitive division will play on Saturday and the co-ed division will be held on Sunday.

To register visit, here. The registration deadline will be Friday, Sept. 9.

For more information on the “West Texas Heroes” Softball Tournament, visit here.