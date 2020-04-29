10 ways to practice self-care

Ten things you can do right now to be your best self

(CNN) — Sometimes we get so busy taking care of others during this pandemic we can forget to care for ourselves.

But there are 10 things you can do to be your best self.

It’s an uprecedented time filled with stress and uncertainty and more than ever Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta says parents need to make time for themselves.

Acknowledge your feelings and allow yourself to feel them don’t minimize those feelings.

Avoid comparing how you feel to how others feel we’re all different.

Practice healthy habits with diet and exercise

follow a routine it can create predictability and offer a sense of comfort and secruty.

Give yourself a break you’re doing your best.

Set clear boundaries. Don’t get sucked into working 24/7 set limits so you don’t get burned out.

Focus on what you can control so your thoughts won’t spiral and get overwhelming.

Take five do something for yourself that’s only for you.

Make time for laughter and joy facetime a friend social distancing doesn’t mean social isolation.

And finally practice gratitude it can help you focus on what you do have instead of what you don’t.

With many parents no longer commuting and kids no longer going to school.

Many have lost their few minutes of “me” time that’s why health experts say it’s more important than ever to prioritize your own needs.

